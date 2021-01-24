KCSO mourns death of first female patrol officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is mourning after the loss of one of it’s former patrol officers.

According to KCSO, Suzanne Farmer was the sheriff’s office’s first female patrol officer.

Sheriff Tom Spangler, Chief Deputy Bernie Lyon and the entire Knox County Sheriff’s Office blue family send our sincere... Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 23, 2021

“With her work ethic and determination she paved the way for all who would come after her. Additionally, she worked at E-911, we appreciate her service to Knox County,” KCSO wrote in a Facebook post Saturday.

Farmer died on January 23, 2021.

