KCSO mourns death of first female patrol officer
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is mourning after the loss of one of it’s former patrol officers.
According to KCSO, Suzanne Farmer was the sheriff’s office’s first female patrol officer.
“With her work ethic and determination she paved the way for all who would come after her. Additionally, she worked at E-911, we appreciate her service to Knox County,” KCSO wrote in a Facebook post Saturday.
Farmer died on January 23, 2021.
