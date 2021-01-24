Advertisement

KCSO mourns death of first female patrol officer

With her work ethic and determination she paved the way for all who would come after her. Additionally, she worked at E-911, we appreciate her service to Knox County.(KCSO)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is mourning after the loss of one of it’s former patrol officers.

According to KCSO, Suzanne Farmer was the sheriff’s office’s first female patrol officer.

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 23, 2021

“With her work ethic and determination she paved the way for all who would come after her. Additionally, she worked at E-911, we appreciate her service to Knox County,” KCSO wrote in a Facebook post Saturday.

Farmer died on January 23, 2021.

