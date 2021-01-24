Mega Millions ticket sold in N.C. wins $2 million prize, six other winners announced in state

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WVLT) -The winning Mega Millions ticket of a $2 million prize was sold at a convenience store in Brunswick County N.C. on Saturday.

The N.C. Education Lottery said the winner bought the ticket at the Minuteman Food Mart.

“The $3 Megaplier ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 4-26-42-50-60, to beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million and won a $1,000,000 prize,” according to the press release. “The prize was doubled to $2,000,000 when the 2X Megaplier was drawn.”

WITN reported, other winners in North Carolina were announced, including a $10,000 prize-winning ticket purchased in Greenville. One $20,000 prize was won for a ticket purchased in Smithfield.

The Mega Millions $1 billion jackpot winner was announced on Friday. The winning ticket was sold in Michigan.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WITN. All rights reserved.