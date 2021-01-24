Advertisement

Oak Ridge intersection to reopen following a Friday crash leaving a downed transmission tower

The intersection of South Illinois Avenue and Union Valley Road is expected to be reopened for travel by midnight, according to officials.
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Oak Ridge intersection will reopen Sunday night following a closure due to a Friday afternoon crash leaving a Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) transmission tower downed, blocking the roadway.

The intersection of South Illinois Avenue and Union Valley Road is expected to be reopened for travel by midnight, according to officials.

TVA Oak Ridge Electric crews in a addition to the Oak Ridge Police Department and Public Works Department worked over the weekend to “maintain a safe work environment while the very complex emergency repair was conducted,” according to a release.

“While the roadway will reopen late tonight, drivers should still be cautious and prepared for delays and detours around equipment while crews continue to work off the road,” officials said

Due to the downed transmission tower, thousands in the Oak Ridge community were without power Friday.

“Power remains out for a small southeast portion of the City near the site of the crash, including the University of Tennessee Arboretum,” city officials reported.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is leading the crash investigation

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

