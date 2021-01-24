Tennessee officials searching for runaway teen

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance locating a runaway teenager.

According to MCSO, 15-year-old Asia Black was last seen in Clarksville, Tenn., Thursday Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m. by her guardian.

Asia is described as a African American female, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 215 pounds and has black hair with brown eyes. She could possibly be wearing black sweatpants with a white Ren and Stimpy shirt.

The teenager is believed to be in either the Clarksville or Nashville areas.

MCSO says the missing teenager could also be traveling with a 20-year-old male named Jordan, said to be about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on Black’s whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Shelby Largent at (931) 648-0611, ext. 13418; submit a tip via the MoCoInfo app or call 911.

