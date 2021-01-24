Advertisement

US passes 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) – The United States has surpassed 25 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The new milestone, reported Sunday by Johns Hopkins University, is a grim reminder of the coronavirus’ wide reach in the U.S., which has seen far more confirmed cases and deaths than any other country in the world.

The U.S. accounts for roughly one of every four cases reported worldwide and one of every five deaths. India has recorded the second most cases, with about 10.7 million.

The number of new cases in the U.S. has shown signs of slowing recently, with an average of 176,000 reported daily in the past week, down from 244,000 in early January. The country’s first case of the infection was diagnosed almost exactly a year ago.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Health officials said the new strain could be more dangerous because it could be more...
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
With the RV industry really hot, developers of the Pigeon Forge Margaritaville brand say they...
Margaritaville RV Resort coming to East Tennessee
A familiar performer at Dollywood has passed away overnight due to cancer, according to family...
Dollywood says fans can honor Randy Parton with donations to Imagination Library
With her work ethic and determination she paved the way for all who would come after her. ...
KCSO mourns death of first female patrol officer
Knoxville Fire Department / Source: (City of Knoxville)
Two dead after East Knoxville house fire

Latest News

File image
Historical racing operations temporarily closing at Red Mile
SpaceX launched 143 satellites into space on Sunday as part of its new satellite rideshare...
SpaceX launches 143 satellites in record-setting mission
Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill