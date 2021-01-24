Advertisement

“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting

One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cazzy’s Corner Grill owner is speaking out after a shooting at the restaurant left one employee dead and another in critical condition Sunday morning.

“We are devastated and heartbroken by today’s events. We are praying for the victims, their families and friends, and all those who witnessed the senseless tragedy,” Matt Caye, Cazzy’s owner, said in a statement. “We are arranging grief counseling and support for our employees, and we encourage everyone to consider this resource as we cope with what has happened. We are grateful for the outreach, and comforting thoughts and prayers from our loyal customers and friends. We look forward to seeing everyone when we are able to reopen our restaurant. We are working closely with local law enforcement who are conducting an active investigation.”

Knoxville police responded to reports of a shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill located on the 2000 block of Thunderhead Road Sunday around 10:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two victims, both employees of Cazzy’s, who had been shot.

KPD said 26-year-old Alexis Clayton was pronounced deceased at the scene, while the other victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

According to KPD, officers identified the suspect as 27-year-old Christopher Robert MacGuire, a former employee at Cazzy’s, whom was later discovered dead in a car parked in the parking lot of Target located at 1900 Town Center Boulevard.

Investigative efforts revealed that MacGuire was responsible for the shooting that took place at Cazzy’s.

