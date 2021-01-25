2 SC teens shot and killed, police investigating

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/WVLT) - Two South Carolina teenagers were shot and killed outside a home in Rock Hill Saturday evening. Police say no one is in custody in connection to the murders.

WBTV reported that police identified the victims, 17-year-old Zyon Minton and 18-year-old Digarian Foster, and said they were shot just before 7 p.m. and were taken to an area hospital where they later died.

That same night, the sheriff’s office said an 18-year-old was found shot at a home near Rock Hill around 9:30 p.m. He also later died at a hospital.

Police said no one is in custody and anyone with any information is asked to call 803-329-7293.

