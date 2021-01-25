Advertisement

2 SC teens shot and killed, police investigating

Two South Carolina teenagers were shot and killed outside a home in Rock Hill Saturday evening. Police say no one is in custody in connection to the murders.
(Alex_Schmidt | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV/WVLT) - Two South Carolina teenagers were shot and killed outside a home in Rock Hill Saturday evening. Police say no one is in custody in connection to the murders.

WBTV reported that police identified the victims, 17-year-old Zyon Minton and 18-year-old Digarian Foster, and said they were shot just before 7 p.m. and were taken to an area hospital where they later died.

That same night, the sheriff’s office said an 18-year-old was found shot at a home near Rock Hill around 9:30 p.m. He also later died at a hospital.

Police said no one is in custody and anyone with any information is asked to call 803-329-7293.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Health officials said the new strain could be more dangerous because it could be more...
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
A clear face mask from Mtek3D
Knoxville company creates clear, reusable masks
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

File image
Alabama man sentenced to 198 years for raping 68-year-old woman after car crash
Virginia man accused of shooting girlfriend in head while twirling gun
Virginia man accused of shooting girlfriend in head while twirling gun
Waffle House is offering a food truck as a catering option.
Waffle House food truck does catering
Cloudy skies as showers move through.
Stormy late Monday night, more rain Wednesday & Sunday