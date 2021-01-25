Advertisement

Alabama man sentenced to 198 years for raping 68-year-old woman after car crash

An Alabama man was sentenced to 198 years in prison in connection to a 2019 rape, officials said.
File image
File image(Gray Media)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA/WVLT) - An Alabama man was sentenced to 198 years in prison in connection to a 2019 rape, officials said.

WSFA reported that Terrance Devonte Cobb was scheduled to stand trial for first-degree rape, sodomy, kidnapping and shooting into an occupied vehicle Monday before unexpectedly entering a blind plea.

Cobb was convicted of raping and sodomizing a 68-year-old woman in 2019 after his vehicle collided with hers. Investigators said after the crash, Cobb shot into the victim’s vehicle with a stolen weapon and forced her to drive to another location where he raped her.

After Cobb entered into the plea, a circuit judge handed down a combined 198-year sentence for five felony counts.

WSFA reported that the victim remains in counseling and still receives treatment after suffering from a condition called broken heart syndrome. Experts say the syndrome mimics a heart attack and is brought on by stressful events.

Read the full report from WSFA here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Health officials said the new strain could be more dangerous because it could be more...
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
A clear face mask from Mtek3D
Knoxville company creates clear, reusable masks
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

2 SC teens shot and killed, police investigating
Virginia man accused of shooting girlfriend in head while twirling gun
Virginia man accused of shooting girlfriend in head while twirling gun
Waffle House is offering a food truck as a catering option.
Waffle House food truck does catering
Cloudy skies as showers move through.
Stormy late Monday night, more rain Wednesday & Sunday