Alabama man sentenced to 198 years for raping 68-year-old woman after car crash

ELMORE COUNTY, AL (WSFA/WVLT) - An Alabama man was sentenced to 198 years in prison in connection to a 2019 rape, officials said.

WSFA reported that Terrance Devonte Cobb was scheduled to stand trial for first-degree rape, sodomy, kidnapping and shooting into an occupied vehicle Monday before unexpectedly entering a blind plea.

Cobb was convicted of raping and sodomizing a 68-year-old woman in 2019 after his vehicle collided with hers. Investigators said after the crash, Cobb shot into the victim’s vehicle with a stolen weapon and forced her to drive to another location where he raped her.

After Cobb entered into the plea, a circuit judge handed down a combined 198-year sentence for five felony counts.

WSFA reported that the victim remains in counseling and still receives treatment after suffering from a condition called broken heart syndrome. Experts say the syndrome mimics a heart attack and is brought on by stressful events.

