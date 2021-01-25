Ancient Lore Village hiring new employees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Ancient Lore Village set to open in South Knoxville announced they are looking to hire new employees.

“As we approach our opening in March, we’re expanding our team! Please fill out our job inquiry questionnaire if you’re interested in Ancient Lore Village. We look forward to working with you!” said a Facebook post on the venue’s official page.

Hiring officials ask those interested in working at Ancient Lore Village to full out a questionnaire about their abilities and interests and the park will contact applicants if a position is available that matches their skill set.

The questions are available to answer and submit online here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.