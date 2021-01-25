Advertisement

Ancient Lore Village hiring new employees

Outside an Ancient Lore dwelling
Outside an Ancient Lore dwelling(WVLT)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Ancient Lore Village set to open in South Knoxville announced they are looking to hire new employees.

“As we approach our opening in March, we’re expanding our team! Please fill out our job inquiry questionnaire if you’re interested in Ancient Lore Village. We look forward to working with you!” said a Facebook post on the venue’s official page.

Hiring officials ask those interested in working at Ancient Lore Village to full out a questionnaire about their abilities and interests and the park will contact applicants if a position is available that matches their skill set.

The questions are available to answer and submit online here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Health officials said the new strain could be more dangerous because it could be more...
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
A clear face mask from Mtek3D
Knoxville company creates clear, reusable masks
With her work ethic and determination she paved the way for all who would come after her. ...
KCSO mourns death of first female patrol officer

Latest News

FILE - A man carries his weapon during a second amendment gun rally at Utah State Capitol on...
States eye allowing concealed carry of guns without a permit
Engine maker to close 300-worker Memphis plant
Stephen Kitts
Former Bean Station Police chief pleads guilty to theft
Kanawha-Charleston COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Your vaccine questions answered