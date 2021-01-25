Baseball Vols ranked among the nation’s best

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - he Tennessee baseball team garnered its second preseason ranking on Monday, coming in at No. 19 in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25.The Vols are also ranked 19th in the D1Baseball.com Preseason Top 25, which was released last week.The SEC led all conferences with nine teams in Baseball America’s preseason poll. Florida enters the season ranked No. 1, while No. 5 Ole Miss, No. 6 Vanderbilt, No. 8 Mississippi State and No. 10 LSU all earned top-10 rankings to begin the season.View Baseball America’s complete preseason top 25 rankings by clicking HERE.

Tennessee was ranked as high as No. 11 last year before the season was halted and eventually canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Vols were off to a 15-2 start and ranked among the nation’s leaders in a number of statistical categories.

Tennessee’s sophomore duo of Max Ferguson and Connor Pavolony earned preseason All-America honors by D1Baseball.com on Monday.Ferguson was tabbed a first-team selection at second base while Pavolony garnered second-team honors at catcher. D1Baseball.com is the second outlet to recognize Ferguson as a preseason All-American after Perfect Game named him a second-team selection earlier this month. This marks the first time that Pavolony has garnered preseason All-America status since arriving at Tennessee prior to the 2019 season.

Ferguson ranked second in the SEC with nine stolen bases while batting .333, scoring 12 runs and hitting two homers in 13 games played during the shortened 2020 season. Entering his third season with the Vols, Ferguson has been tabbed one of the top 2021 MLB Draft prospects by D1Baseball.com (No. 24) and Baseball America (No. 48).Pavolony was also included on D1Baseball.com’s Top 2021 College MLB Draft Prospects List, coming in at No. 39. The Woodstock, Georgia, native was off to a red-hot start to the 2020 season before it was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pavolony started 11 games at catcher and finished the shortened season tied for second on the team with a career-high four home runs. He also ranked second on the team in slugging percentage (.737), fourth in batting average (.342) and fifth in runs batted in (12).Pavolony was named to the inaugural Round Rock Classic All-Tournament Team as well after helping lead the Big Orange to wins over No. 1 Texas Tech, Houston and No. 25 Stanford.

The Vols are set to open their season on Feb. 19 when they travel to Statesboro, Georgia for a weekend series against Georgia Southern. The 2021 schedule can be found by clicking HERE.

