Brunswick Corporation looking to fill 50 jobs

Patrons pass a yacht on display at the Sea Ray & Meridian booth during the New York Boat Show...
Patrons pass a yacht on display at the Sea Ray & Meridian booth during the New York Boat Show at the Jacob Javits Convention Center Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brunswick Corporation’s Tellico Lake operation, which manufactures Sea Ray boats is looking to fill 50 open job positions due to the high demand for boats.

The company said it has hired nearly 200 new employees over the last year.

A wide range of positions are currently open including technicians, laminators, gel coaters to bracers, assemblers, upholsterers and sewers.

To learn more about the company or apply for a position, visit the Brunswick careers website.

