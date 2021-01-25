Brunswick Corporation looking to fill 50 jobs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Brunswick Corporation’s Tellico Lake operation, which manufactures Sea Ray boats is looking to fill 50 open job positions due to the high demand for boats.

The company said it has hired nearly 200 new employees over the last year.

A wide range of positions are currently open including technicians, laminators, gel coaters to bracers, assemblers, upholsterers and sewers.

To learn more about the company or apply for a position, visit the Brunswick careers website.

