Commissioners consider proposal to change Knox Co. Board of Health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday night, the Knox County Commission meets to discuss passing an ordinance to transition the Knox County Board of Health to an advisory board only.

The ordinance, put forth by Commissioner Kyle Ward, looks to make the board an advisory board to the county health department. Members of that board would include:

The county mayor

The director of schools or a designee appointed annually by the director

Two (2) physicians licensed to practice in the state of Tennessee, who shall be nominated by the medical society serving the county

One (1) dentist licensed to practice dentistry in the state of Tennessee, who shall be nominated by the dental society serving the county

One (1) pharmacist licensed to practice in the state of Tennessee, who shall be nominated by the pharmaceutical society serving the county

One (1) registered nurse licensed to practice in the state of Tennessee, who shall be nominated by the nurses association serving the county

One (1) doctor of veterinary medicine appointed by the county legislative body

One (1) citizen representative appointed by the county legislative body. The citizen representative shall not, at the time of such citizen representative’s election, previous to such citizen representative’s election, nor during the term of such citizen representative’s office, be a health provider or the spouse of a health provider

The county health director and the county health officer shall serve as ex officio members to the advisory board, with the county health director serving as secretary to the board

The ordinance passed its first reading in 2020, after a nearly eight-hour meeting. If it passes the Board of Health would not have any power and would only serve in an advisory role. Dr. Martha Buchanan, health department leader, would take have sole decision-making power.

Buchanan said during a late December press conference that such a transition right now, during a pandemic, was not appropriate.

“I am here to serve this community and make those tough decisions,” Buchanan said. “I would prefer to keep the board of health as it is, but if that’s not a possibility I hope we keep them as an advisory board.”

The meeting is set to begin at 5 p.m. and can be viewed here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.