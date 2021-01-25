Advertisement

Country Music Star Darius Rucker pays for IHOP customers’ meals, left tips

Darius Rucker
Darius Rucker(Chris Hollo | Circle)
By Arial Starks
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WVLT) - Country Music Star Darius Rucker made some South Carolinians’ morning over the weekend. He dinned in at a IHOP in Mount Pleasant and footed the bill for other customers inside the restaurant too, WCIV reported.

Rucker paid for the customers’ bills and left a tip for each tab.

IHOP workers told WCIV the Charleston native eats at the IHOP located off of N. Highway 17 a few times every month.

