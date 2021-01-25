Crossville Police Department looking to fill jobs

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The City of Crossville Police Department is looking to fill open job positions.

According to a release, CPD is looking to hire police officers.

The department plans to begin testing qualified applicants on Feb. 22, and asking for those interested to fill out an application no later than Feb. 17.

Starting annual salary for a CPD non-certified officer is $29,244.80 and starting annual salary for a post certified CPD officer is $39,020.80.

“We continue to build and shape this department and its officers,” said Chief Brooks. “I am very proud to invite new officers into the family. We are doing great things and our applicants will become a big part of our future plans.”

For more information and to submit an application visit the Indeed link here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.