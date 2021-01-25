Advertisement

Crossville Police Department looking to fill jobs

Crossville Police Department looking to fill jobs
Crossville Police Department looking to fill jobs(Crossville Police Department)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The City of Crossville Police Department is looking to fill open job positions.

According to a release, CPD is looking to hire police officers.

The department plans to begin testing qualified applicants on Feb. 22, and asking for those interested to fill out an application no later than Feb. 17.

Starting annual salary for a CPD non-certified officer is $29,244.80 and starting annual salary for a post certified CPD officer is $39,020.80.

“We continue to build and shape this department and its officers,” said Chief Brooks. “I am very proud to invite new officers into the family. We are doing great things and our applicants will become a big part of our future plans.”

For more information and to submit an application visit the Indeed link here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Health officials said the new strain could be more dangerous because it could be more...
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
A clear face mask from Mtek3D
Knoxville company creates clear, reusable masks
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

2 SC teens shot and killed, police investigating
File image
Alabama man sentenced to 198 years for raping 68-year-old woman after car crash
Virginia man accused of shooting girlfriend in head while twirling gun
Virginia man accused of shooting girlfriend in head while twirling gun
Waffle House is offering a food truck as a catering option.
Waffle House food truck does catering
Cloudy skies as showers move through.
Stormy late Monday night, more rain Wednesday & Sunday