Advertisement

Engine maker to close 300-worker Memphis plant

(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Engine maker Cummins Inc. says it plans to close its plant in Tennessee and move its operations to South Carolina. Cummins spokeswoman Katie Zarich said Friday that operations at the ReCon Memphis Plant will be consolidated into a facility in Charleston, South Carolina, by the third quarter of this year.

The Memphis plant currently has 300 employees and rebuilds turbochargers. Zarich says a key reason for the closing is because turbochargers are lasting longer, decreasing the demand for remanufactured turbochargers. The Indiana-based company designs and manufactures diesel and natural gas powered engines.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Health officials said the new strain could be more dangerous because it could be more...
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
A clear face mask from Mtek3D
Knoxville company creates clear, reusable masks
With her work ethic and determination she paved the way for all who would come after her. ...
KCSO mourns death of first female patrol officer

Latest News

FILE - A man carries his weapon during a second amendment gun rally at Utah State Capitol on...
States eye allowing concealed carry of guns without a permit
Outside an Ancient Lore dwelling
Ancient Lore Village hiring new employees
Stephen Kitts
Former Bean Station Police chief pleads guilty to theft
Kanawha-Charleston COVID-19 vaccine clinic.
Your vaccine questions answered