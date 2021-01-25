Advertisement

Explosive devices recovered, man arrested in WonderWorks parking lot

By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man has been arrested following a bomb threat incident at WonderWorks.

The attraction was briefly evacuated following reports of a bomb threat Friday afternoon.

According to a report from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, officers began investigating after Dakota Surrett was seen Friday morning around 10 a.m. parked in a “suspicious white van” for several hours with a photo of himself and a woman propped up on the steering wheel.

Officers reportedly approached the van to ask Surrett if he intended to hurt himself. He told officers he would “never do that,” according to the report.

Then, just after 11:30 a.m., Surrett’s wife contacted police saying Surrett had explosives in the van and that he planned to hurt himself. The wife told officers Surrett had said he had 50 pounds of tannerite and means to set it off inside the vehicle.

Officers located Surrett in the WonderWorks parking lot and prevented him from leaving the area.

When officers we able to detain Surrett, they reported that he “freely admitted” bringing two explosive devices from North Carolina. Officers recovered the two devices and disposed of them. No other explosives were found at the scene.

Surrett was taken into custody on charges of illegal explosives and reckless endangerment.

According to Pigeon Forge Police Chief Richie Catlett, the situation was the result of a domestic dispute that had lingered over from a county sheriff’s office call earlier in the day.

