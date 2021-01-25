First Alert Weather Day for heavy rainfall at times

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re waking up to a few spotty showers and mostly cloudy skies. The heaviest rainfall is moving in from our south and will be around through the morning commute.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve got a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for you on this Monday morning. Scattered rainfall is moving across the area and producing some locally heavy rainfall at times. We’ll have a brief break in the heavy rainfall through the middle part of the day and then we’ll have more widespread rainfall and even a thunderstorm is possible this evening. We’ll pick up between half inch to three quarters of an inch of rain through the course of the day. Some locally higher amounts will approach 1″. Overnight tonight with the approach of the front we’ll see winds increase and be around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25.

Tonight we’ll have more rain chances with patches of fog and temperatures near 57 to start Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday starts off cloudy with a few mountain showers. After that we’ll have skies become mostly sunny and warm as we approach 64 for Tuesday.

The next quick-moving system swings through Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. We’ll start with scattered showers on Wednesday and highs in the mid 50s. By early Thursday, there’s the possibility of some really light snow for the higher terrain. Many south of I-40 could have some light rain. It’s also a slightly cooler day. Highs will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Friday and Saturday are sun-filled and very mild! It’s a quick teaser of what spring could look like.

WVLT First Alert Weather Day on Monday for heavy rainfall at times. (WVLT)

