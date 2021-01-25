Former Bean Station Police chief pleads guilty to theft

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Bean Station Police Chief Stephen Kitts pleaded guilty to charges of stealing from the police department, according to a release from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office.

According to officials, an investigation done by the comptroller’s office in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation uncovered that Kitts stole at least $1,830 from the police department’s special revenue drug fund between November 1, 2018 and January 31, 2020

Investigators learned that Kitts used the money to pay personal bills and falsified records which said the money was spent on confidential drug buys that never happened.

Officials said Kitts admitted the theft to investigators and resigned from his position in February 2020.

According to the comptroller’s office, money in Bean Station’s special revenue drug fund is only allowed to be used for drug treatment programs, local drug education programs, local drug enforcement programs, and nonrecurring general law enforcement expenditures.

Kitts has already reimbursed the Town of Bean Station for $1,830. On January 20, 2021, he pleaded guilty to charges of theft in relation to the investigation.

“There are specific procedures that all county and municipal governments with drug funds must follow,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “In this case, the police department failed to document payments to confidential informants, maintain adequate transaction logs, maintain proper confidential informant files, and deposit seized funds within three days of seizure.”

The full results of the official investigation into Kitts is available on the comptroller website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.