Godiva closing 128 of its US chocolate shops by end of March

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WVLT) -Godiva says it’s closing 128 of its locations throughout the United States by the end of March.

The company said in a statement that it will still maintain its retail operations across Europe, the Middle East and China.

According to Godiva, the closures are largely due to the pandemic and its effects on consumers’ shopping behavior.

“Of course, this decision was difficult because of the care we have for our dedicated and hard-working chocolatiers who will be impacted,” said Afridi. “We are grateful for all they have done to make wonderful moments for our consumers and spread happiness through incredible customer service and living our values and behaviors.”

The company says its chocolates can still be purchased online, through global travel retail, drug stores, Godiva cafes and in other countries.

