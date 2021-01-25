Advertisement

Godiva closing 128 of its US chocolate shops by end of March

By the end of March, chocolate lovers in the U.S. will have three choices to buy Godiva: order...
By the end of March, chocolate lovers in the U.S. will have three choices to buy Godiva: order it online, through another retailer that stock it in their stores, or by traveling overseas.(CNN Newsource)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WVLT) -Godiva says it’s closing 128 of its locations throughout the United States by the end of March.

The company said in a statement that it will still maintain its retail operations across Europe, the Middle East and China.

According to Godiva, the closures are largely due to the pandemic and its effects on consumers’ shopping behavior.

“Of course, this decision was difficult because of the care we have for our dedicated and hard-working chocolatiers who will be impacted,” said Afridi. “We are grateful for all they have done to make wonderful moments for our consumers and spread happiness through incredible customer service and living our values and behaviors.”

The company says its chocolates can still be purchased online, through global travel retail, drug stores, Godiva cafes and in other countries.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Health officials said the new strain could be more dangerous because it could be more...
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
A clear face mask from Mtek3D
Knoxville company creates clear, reusable masks
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

2 SC teens shot and killed, police investigating
File image
Alabama man sentenced to 198 years for raping 68-year-old woman after car crash
Virginia man accused of shooting girlfriend in head while twirling gun
Virginia man accused of shooting girlfriend in head while twirling gun
Waffle House is offering a food truck as a catering option.
Waffle House food truck does catering
Cloudy skies as showers move through.
Stormy late Monday night, more rain Wednesday & Sunday