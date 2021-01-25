Advertisement

Grizzly confirmed as Yellowstone region’s known oldest bear at 34

The oldest Grizzly Bear has been confirmed according to wildlife biologists.
FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone...
FILE - In this July 6, 2011, file photo, a grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. Wildlife managers are offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear in central Wyoming. Grizzlies in the Yellowstone region are federally protected as a threatened species. Illegally killing one is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $25,000 fine. (AP Photo/Jim Urquhart, File)(Jim Urquhart | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) -Wildlife biologists say a 34-year-old grizzly bear captured in southwestern Wyoming has been confirmed as the oldest on record in the Yellowstone region.

Grizzly bear 168 was captured last summer after it preyed on cattle.

Officials identified him by a tattoo inside his mouth, 168, unique because bears nowadays have numbers well above 1,000. The bears are number sequentially and have been for decades.

“He was born in 1986,” Dan Thompson with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department told Jackson Hole News & Guide. “That’s pretty wild to think about. I think I was in junior high. I know it was the year before [Guns N’ Roses’] Appetite for Destruction came out.”

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports the male had just a few teeth left and weighed 170 pounds. When he was 5 years old, he weighed 450 pounds.

Officials from the Wyoming Game and Fish Department shared the below image showing bear 168′s mouth and deteriorated teeth.

This 2020 photo provided by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department shows the worn, mostly...
This 2020 photo provided by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department shows the worn, mostly toothless jaw of Grizzly 168. The grizzly was the oldest documented in the Yellowstone region. Bear biologists euthanized the 34-year-old grizzly due to its poor health. (Zach Turnbull/Wyoming Game and Fish Department)(Zach Turnbull | AP)

Wildlife officials euthanized the old bear in July 2020 because of his poor health and because he would likely continue to prey on calves.

