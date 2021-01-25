Knoxville author says to quit doing these seven things to be successful in life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How are you feeling about your goals in the new year?

Author and Christian-based Life Coach Steve Cook just recently moved to Knoxville. He wrote the book Lifeonaire: An Uncommon Approach to Wealth Success and Prosperity.

He said there are seven things you can quit doing this year that will change your life:

Quit using money as a metric to measure how successful you are. You should not stop doing smart things with your money, but do stop measuring your success on it. Chances are there are many people that have much more than you yet are still not happy.

Quit taking on debt. “Most every person that I talk to would like to eliminate all of their debt, however, most of those people will go deeper into debt in the following year,” says Cook. “They will convince themselves that they need something enough that it is worth going into debt for.

“Marketers will do whatever they have to in order to get you to buy their products and services; they really don’t care that you want to be debt-free,” he adds. “Make it a point to stop borrowing money this year. You will find that there are things that you can actually live without, and it is the first step toward becoming debt-free.”

Quit trying to keep up with the Joneses. “It’s a game that you cannot win!” he said. “Whenever you compare yourself to someone else, you will always find someone that has something bigger, better, prettier, or newer than what you have. It’s a very slippery slope to be on. Instead, learn to be grateful for and content with what you have. "

Quit surrounding yourself with people who try too hard to impress you (and others). “Most people are too busy worrying about their own lives to really care about you. That is not an indictment of people, instead, it suggests that the same insecurities that you may have about how you look, what you have, or how successful you are, may be shared by many.”

Quit taking financial advice from people who are not better off than you. “It is amazing how often people take advice from others who are doing no better, if not worse than they themselves are,” says Cook. “I’ve seen people get marriage advice from divorced people, and business start-ups getting advice about how to do things from struggling businesses. The only advice you should get from those who are struggling is what NOT to do.”

Quit working so many hours. Cook insists the most successful people work less, often make more, and love their life. Their business complements instead of competes with their personal life. They experience freedom and independence with their time, finances, and choices.

“Years of conditioning have us believing that hard work means working a lot,” he reflects. “The truth is, short periods of efficient hard work are much more productive than “overdrive” 60-hour workweeks. And if you have young children, long work hours and lots of business travel are especially dangerous. Now is when they need you in their lives. Work will be there later.”

Quit putting off living life until someday when you have more wealth.

