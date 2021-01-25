Advertisement

Record-breaking catch? Man believes he broke record for largest paddlefish caught in Cherokee Lake

By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MORRISTOWN Tenn. (WVLT) - A Morristown man is speculating about whether a fish he caught in Cherokee Lake could have broken a record.

Robert Livingston said he caught a monster paddlefish over the weekend of January 23. Livingston said the fish was so heavy, it felt like he was reeling in a car.

According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the previous record for the largest paddlefish caught in Cherokee Lake is 104 pounds. That record was set in 2016.

Livingston said in a Facebook video post he estimates his fish to be at least 150 pounds and about six feet long, but he didn’t want to kill it so he let it go before it could be weighed.

“I guess I’m an idiot for letting it go, but it’s still here swimming around,” he said. “So, somebody else can catch it.”

Video shows the fish is so large, Livingston had a difficult time lifting it up for a photo before it was released.

