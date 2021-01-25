Stormy late Monday night, more rain Wednesday & Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two more bands of stormy weather roll in after dusk Monday. The First Alert picks back up at 6:00 p.m. Monday and last until 3:00 a.m. Tuesday.

More rain - this time mixed with snowflakes - is here Wednesday and again on Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ve got a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for you on this Monday. The second squall is moving through from 6:00-10:00 p.m. Eastern. Some lightning along with downpours will add on to the 0.4″-0.7″ rain we already have in the bucket. This band will carry some 40 mph wind gusts but the storms should not become severe. A few smaller branches may come down but this is not a ‘high end’ severe weather threat.

Moderate rain still on the way for the First Alert's second part (WVLT)

A Wind Advisory is in effect in the Smoky Mountains for gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon and evening.

Yet another line - this one a little more lengthy in our southern counties - arrives from midnight to 3:00 a.m. After that the First Alert expires. This back line will add on to our rain totals. Still, there are fewer people outside during this time frame, so the impact is a lot lower.

Temperatures will warm considerably tonight. We’ll be in the 60s before midnight. With gusty winds

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday starts off cloudy with a few mountain showers. After that we’ll have skies become mostly sunny and warm as we approach 64° for Tuesday.

The next quick-moving system swings through Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. We’ll start with scattered showers on Wednesday and highs in the mid 50s. By early Thursday, there’s the possibility of some really light snow for the higher terrain. Many south of I-40 could have some light rain. It’s also a slightly cooler day. Highs will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Friday and Saturday are sun-filled and very mild! It’s a quick teaser of what spring could look like.

Another rain storm moves northwest to southeast into our region. It’s a very large rain storm but it’s not the most favorable direction for a snow ‘storm’ or soaking rain. Many could have lighter rain and very light snow on the so-called ‘Horseshoe’ of higher elevations.

That leads to a much colder Monday of next week.

Forecast from WVLT (WVLT)

