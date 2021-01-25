Tiger Haven staff member hospitalized after big cat bite

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has been hospitalized after being bitten by a big cat at Tiger Haven, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The victim is a female staff member, officials said. She was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

The nature and seriousness of the injury was not immediately released.

Tiger Haven is a sanctuary and rescue facility for big cats located in Roane County that is not open to the public. According to its website, Tiger Haven says the enclosures at the rescue comply with TWRA regulation.

TWRA said the incident is under investigation.

