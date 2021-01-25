Advertisement

Tiger Haven staff member hospitalized after big cat bite

By Megan Sadler
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person has been hospitalized after being bitten by a big cat at Tiger Haven, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The victim is a female staff member, officials said. She was transported to UT Medical Center for treatment.

The nature and seriousness of the injury was not immediately released.

Tiger Haven is a sanctuary and rescue facility for big cats located in Roane County that is not open to the public. According to its website, Tiger Haven says the enclosures at the rescue comply with TWRA regulation.

TWRA said the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Health officials said the new strain could be more dangerous because it could be more...
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
A clear face mask from Mtek3D
Knoxville company creates clear, reusable masks
With the RV industry really hot, developers of the Pigeon Forge Margaritaville brand say they...
Margaritaville RV Resort coming to East Tennessee

Latest News

Dakota Surrett
Explosive devices recovered, man arrested in WonderWorks parking lot
Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon (23) works for a shot as he's defended by Tennessee forward...
Basketball Vols fall out of Top-10
FILE - A man carries his weapon during a second amendment gun rally at Utah State Capitol on...
States eye allowing concealed carry of guns without a permit
Engine maker to close 300-worker Memphis plant