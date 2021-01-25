Advertisement

TWRA investigating multiple ATV accidents on North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area

By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency are investigating multiple ATV accidents that happened on the North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area over the weekend.

According to a release, on Saturday, Jan. 23 around 5 p.m., TWRA officers were conducting off-highway vehicle enforcement of the Flatwoods Rd. area of the management area. The officers were flagged down by an ATV rider who informed them of a nearby ATV accident.

TWRA officers responded to the scene where a side-by-side ATV with two occupants onboard hit a tree, seriously injuring the operator.

According to officials, the second occupant was injured.

Neither occupant was wearing a helmet but both were wearing safety belts.

According to a release, TWRA officers provided first aid to the injured operator and coordinated with local EMS and Rescue Squad to transport the victim to a landing zone.

The victim was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The officers believe that alcohol may have been a factor in the accident.

TWRA officers learned of a separate ATV accident on NCWMA that day where the operator of another side-by-side ATV was seriously injured and airlifted to UT Medical Center.

TWRA officers continued the investigations of both incidents while at the hospital with both injured parties.

TWRA says they strongly encourage all ATV riders to wear a helmet and safety belt if equipped.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

