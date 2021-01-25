Advertisement

US judge blocks release of Tennessee man in Capitol riot

This photo provided by Metro Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Tenn., shows Eric...
This photo provided by Metro Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Tenn., shows Eric Gavelek Munchel. Munchel has been arrested in Tennessee in connection with the riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Metro Government of Nashville and Davidson County, Tenn. via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the release of a Tennessee man who authorities say carried flexible plastic handcuffs during the riot at the U.S. Capitol earlier this month.

The judge in Washington, D.C., on Sunday set aside a lower court’s order concerning the release of Eric Munchel of Nashville pending a review.

The lower court judge determined Friday that Munchel wasn’t a flight risk and didn’t pose harm to the public.

Munchel is charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on the Capitol grounds, conspiracy and civil disorder. He faces up to 20 years if convicted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Health officials said the new strain could be more dangerous because it could be more...
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
A clear face mask from Mtek3D
Knoxville company creates clear, reusable masks
With her work ethic and determination she paved the way for all who would come after her. ...
KCSO mourns death of first female patrol officer

Latest News

WVLT First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day for heavy rainfall at times
Heavy rain arrives late Sunday night into Monday.
First Alert Weather Day Monday for heavy rain
Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting