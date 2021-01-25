UT nursing students spread love to Knoxville community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Four University of Tennessee nursing students are being hailed as the ‘Four Musketeers’ after being recognized for helping the Knoxville community.

Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation thanked the four students for providing health services and education to residents of KCDC’s Guy B. Love Towers that houses disabled and nearly-elderly individuals.

Thank you to the “Four Musketeers” for providing health services and education along with companionship for residents of KCDC’s Guy B. Love Towers through the @utknursing's Academic Service–Learning program: https://t.co/05n5KeBJuT pic.twitter.com/DaF3Lgiq8M — Knoxville's Community Development Corporation (@KnoxvilleCDC) January 25, 2021

According to the university, Brooke Paris, a junior along with three other nursing students, completed the services in the fall of 2020.

“I always knew I wanted to help people, but I never realized I would be able to also help communities with nursing,” Paris said. “My time at Love Towers has taught me the importance of community health. It has also made me appreciate the health care I have received my whole life. I never realized how privileged I was to be able to drive myself to a doctor’s appointment and be checked out by a physician.”

Nursing students at the university are required to earn hours through the College of Nursing’s Academic Service-Learning program. The requirement helps students engage with the local community and learn more about people’s needs.

