Advertisement

Virginia man accused of shooting girlfriend in head while twirling gun

Virginia man accused of shooting girlfriend in head while twirling gun
Virginia man accused of shooting girlfriend in head while twirling gun(Wise County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE, Va. (WVLT) - A Virginia man is facing charges after he shot his girlfriend in the head while twirling a gun.

The Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sunday, Jan. 25 to a home on the 7000 block of Residence Road.

Upon arrival, WCSO says 20-year-old George Henry “Micah” Sailers told investigators that he had been looking up how to twirl a pistol and was twirling a .22 caliber handgun that he received for Christmas.

WJHL reported, Sailers said he had pulled the hammer back on the pistol thinking the safety was on and pulled the trigger causing the gun to go off and striking his girlfriend, Laken Bowen in the head.

In a criminal complaint, Duane Phillips with WCSO says that Sailers admitted to playing with the gun, twirling it, pointing it at Bowen and pulling the trigger. Sailers also said he knew the gun was loaded.

WJHL reported, Bowen was taken to Johnson City Medical Center where she was admitted in “stable condition,” according to court documents.

The sheriff’s office says the couple’s two-year-old son was in the living room, just two feet from his mother when she was shot.

Sailers was charged with assault, child abuse, child neglect, unlawful shooting and reckless handling of a firearm resulting in serious injury.

Copyright 2021 WVLT via WJHL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Health officials said the new strain could be more dangerous because it could be more...
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
A clear face mask from Mtek3D
Knoxville company creates clear, reusable masks
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

2 SC teens shot and killed, police investigating
File image
Alabama man sentenced to 198 years for raping 68-year-old woman after car crash
Waffle House is offering a food truck as a catering option.
Waffle House food truck does catering
Cloudy skies as showers move through.
Stormy late Monday night, more rain Wednesday & Sunday