15-year-old dies after fight in Louisiana Walmart, 4 girls arrested

Four juveniles are arrested after a 15-year-old girl died following a fight that led to a stabbing inside a Louisiana Walmart.
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (WVLT) - Four girls have been arrested after a 15-year-old girl died following a fight that led to a stabbing inside a Louisiana Walmart on Saturday.

KLFY reported the four suspects, girls ages 12, 13, and 14 were booked into the juvenile detention center, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

One girl was charged with second-degree murder and three were charged with principal to second-degree murder.

KLFY reported the unidentified victim died of her injuries after being transported to a local hospital, detectives said.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at a press briefing Sunday that knives were stolen “from the actual store where they were.”

“This is just a problem we’re having with kids having access to weapons. In some cases, stealing weapons,” said Mancuso. “It’s really heartbreaking when we have to come in and pick up the pieces because so many families are damaged after this.”

