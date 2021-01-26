Alcoa Police searching for domestic assault suspect

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Alcoa Police Department said authorities are searching for a man accused of domestic assault and vehicle theft.

Police said Drew Abbott may be driving a stolen white truck with Tennessee tags. The truck is pictured above.

Anyone who sees Abbott or knows where he may be is asked to contact Alcoa Police at (865) 983-3620.

No details about the alleged assault or theft incidents were released.

