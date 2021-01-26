Advertisement

Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offering college scholarships

Since the start of the contest, nearly $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded to high school students.(WHSV)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 1:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Alzheimer’s Foundation announced a scholarship essay contest for college-bound high school seniors impacted by Alzheimer’s disease.

The Teens for Alzheimer’s Awareness Scholarship Essay Contest will offer up to $5,000 for winning essays.

To enter the contest, high school seniors must write a 1,200 to 1,500-word essay that describes how Alzheimer’s disease has impacted them, their family or their community and what they have learned during the experience.

“Millions of teens across the country have real, compelling stories about how they were affected, influenced or inspired by their experiences with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President and CEO. “We encourage tomorrow’s leaders in the fight against Alzheimer’s to share their experiences today for the chance to earn a college scholarship and help raise Alzheimer’s awareness throughout the country.”

The first-place winner will receive a $5,000 college scholarship. Prizes will also be awarded for first-runner-up ($2,500), second-runner-up ($1,500), and honorable mentions (between $1,000 and $400).

Since the start of the contest, nearly $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded to high school students.

All essays must be submitted by February 15. For more information, click here.

