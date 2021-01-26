Coaching carousel continues to turn for UT football

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - And so the carousel continues to turn as Danny White looks for Jeremy Pruitt’s replacement as Tennessee head football coach.

Several names have been talked about, well known names like Gus Malzahn and Lane Kiffin to lesser known names like Lance Leipold and Billy Napier. Once a very attractive position, you might argue the job of Tennessee football has lost some of it’s luster. Couple that with a football investigation and possible NCAA sanctions, you kind of wonder who might want the job. In fact, sources say that some of the candidates who have been reached out to have said thanks, but no thanks.

So which coaches have been approached? Well, former Titans coach Jeff Fishers says he’s been contacted, not necessarily by Danny White, but by those helping with the search for a new Tennessee head football coach. On Monday’s George Plaster show in Nashville, Fisher said he has been contacted about Tennessee’s coaching search and that he, “is ready to talk if they want to talk” and has “a coaching staff ready.”

Other coaches considered to be attractive to Tennessee are P.J Fleck, who took over the Minnesota program back in 2017 and Sonny Dykes, who took over the Southern Methodist University football program back in December of 2017. Now both of those guys are head coaches, but the coordinator gaining a good deal of momentum is Clemson’s Tony Elliott. The 41 year old Elliott, who played his college ball at Clemson, is an offensive minded coach, the kind of guy White and the Vols are said to be looking for. Elliott, by the way, is making two million dollars annually as the Tiger’s offensive coordinator.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.