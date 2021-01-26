Customer describes hiding in Cazzy’s Corner Grill bathrooms during deadly shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three customers were inside Cazzy’s Corner Grill Sunday when a former employee shot and killed two employees before taking his own life.

Roger Cunningham and his wife Misty were there. They locked themselves in the bathroom while the shooting was unfolding.

“We hear the jingle on the bathroom door handles, you know that’s an eerie feeling to have because, first of all, I don’t know what’s going to happen, and I’m looking you can fire through those walls whenever I saw I was standing away from the door, trying to make myself as small as possible. But then my wife is with Teresa in the other bathroom. so I’m worried about that as well. It starts to cross your mind, whether that’s somebody trying to get in for safety. So you don’t know any of that stuff,” said Roger.

The Cunninghams and the restaurant’s hostess stayed locked in until police arrived. They visited the restaurant for Sunday brunch as they do each week. They were speaking with Rob Goebel about his trip to Belize when the cooks shoved a man out the door.

They said a former employee had tried to hurt one of the servers. When the employee came back, Rob went outside saying he’d be right back, but seconds later, he was shot and later died at the hospital.

The server, 26-year-old Alexis Clayton was hiding under a table when she was shot and killed moments after Rob.

Police said the gunman later killed himself in the Target parking lot nearby. Investigators identified him as 27-year-old Christopher Robert MacGuire.

Cazzy’s says they hope to reopen as early as next week.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.