Field hospital in North Carolina easing medical facility burden amid COVID crisis

A temporary field hospital in North Carolina is easing the burden on medical facilities overwhelmed by coronavirus patients.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENOIR, N.C. (AP) - A temporary field hospital in North Carolina is easing the burden on medical facilities overwhelmed by coronavirus patients.

The tents were erected earlier this month in the parking lot of Caldwell Memorial Hospital in the city of Lenoir. The 30-bed field hospital comprises four medical wards and a pharmacy for patients who have been discharged from the hospital’s intensive care unit and do not need ventilators.

Four other hospitals besides Caldwell are sending patients here so they can use their regular beds for more serious cases.

The tents and medical care givers have been provided by the international Christian charity Samaritan’s Purse, which is based in North Carolina.

