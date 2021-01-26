Advertisement

From 60s to snow in 24 hours!

Most of the sticking snow will be at our higher elevations. Another big rain storm is here starting late Saturday night
By Ben Cathey
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re in the midst of an active weather pattern. That means, on the heels of the last Alert, yet another two storms are up in the next week.

Rain and warm temps turn into melting snow Wednesday night. A little of that will stick at higher elevations.

A big rain storm is here on Sunday into early Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

What a spectacular taste of spring Tuesday. We were in the 60s with sunshine! We really hope you enjoyed the warmth! We’re still quite mild early on Wednesday, and those in the Valley will climb into the 50s. Light rain moves in from the south by mid-to-late morning, but it’s not necessarily too heavy.

This rain becomes more widespread later in the day, after several hours of dry weather. This turns into melting snow a few hours after dusk. Then for a short amount of time, the snow will stick higher on the Plateau, near the Cumberland Gap, towards Northeast Tennessee, and into the National Park. Yes, the temperatures will crash downwards as the rain begins. But, because we are so much warmer early in the day, snow will have a hard time *sticking* in Knox, Loudon, Roane, Anderson, and the lower spots of Sevier and Blount Counties, among others.

The snow map is an early outlook. That’s because pinning down the exact changeover point from rain to snow is nearly impossible. Check out the snow map for the latest on your town or county.

Snow falling Wednesday night will have a harder time sticking at lower elevations.
Snow falling Wednesday night will have a harder time sticking at lower elevations.(WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

This leaves Thursday very chilly, with a morning low of 29 degrees and then an afternoon near 40 degrees. The last couple of snow showers will be left in the mountains early, with more afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures starts to rebound back to “normal” going into the weekend, but more showers arrive late Sunday and a change to some snow showers is on track for early next week as well. Yet again, this looks like a mostly higher elevation snow, but we’ll keep you updated!

Stick with WVLT News for the latest on the forecast where you live!

Android Users Click Here
iPhone Users Click Here
Forecast from WVLT
Forecast from WVLT(WVLT)

