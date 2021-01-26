Advertisement

Fulton High football team mourning the loss of longtime supporter James “Ed” Allison

Ed was a longtime supporter of the Falcons.
Fulton High Football team mourning the loss of Ed Allison
Fulton High Football team mourning the loss of Ed Allison
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 25, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fulton High School’s football team is in mourning after the loss of its beloved longtime supporter of the team.

Fulton football’s longtime supporter James “Ed” Allison died Monday, Jan. 25, according to a post on Fulton Football’s Twitter.

“The Fulton Football Family is saddened to announce the passing of James “Ed” Allison. Ed was a long time supporter of the Falcons who in recent years volunteered hundreds of hours to support our players and coaches. Ed was loved by everyone in the Falcon Family. Fly High FFL,” read the post.

