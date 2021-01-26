Advertisement

Gatlinburg named as No. 1 trending destination

Gatlinburg named top trending destination, according to Tripadvisor.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Looking for a place to travel?

According to data by Tripadvisor, Gatlinburg has been named the No. 1 trending destination.

The data states Gatlinburg saw the biggest increase in a combination of positive ratings and reviews over the last year.

Pigeon Forge, Tenn. is ranked the fourth-best trending destination.

The top trending U.S. destinations include:

  • Gatlinburg, Tenn.
  • St. Augustine, Fla.
  • Fort Myers Beach, Fla.
  • Pigeon Forge, Tenn.
  • Moab, Utah
  • Marco Island, Fla.
  • Estes Park, Colo.
  • Hilton Head, S.C.
  • Clearwater, Fla.
  • Jackson, Wyo.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
Robert Livingston says he reeled in this giant paddlefish at Cherokee Lake
Record-breaking catch? Man believes he broke record for largest paddlefish caught in Cherokee Lake
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Dakota Surrett
Explosive devices recovered, man arrested in WonderWorks parking lot
KCSO identifies 21-year-old victim in fatal shooting

Latest News

Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville,...
Titans, NFL invite 4 healthcare workers to Super Bowl
Stanford sits with plastic bags
Powell high schooler upcycling plastic bags for homeless
The Knoxville Police Department said a man was taken into custody and will have a mental...
Suspect arrested after 7-hour standoff on Ococee Trail
Woman, children killed in Cookeville pursuit
Woman, children killed in Cookeville pursuit
Woman, children killed in Cookeville pursuit