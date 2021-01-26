KCHD asks for ‘patience’ after receiving 72K calls to public information line

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced it received more than 70,000 inbound calls to its Public Information Line on Friday, January 21.

KCHD said a majority of the calls came in between 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., durig the time the health department opened registration for 1,000 vaccine appointments. “To put it into perspective, the Amazon customer service center in Washington has more than 500 workers—adding hundreds more for seasonal call volume—and receives ‘thousands’ of calls a day,” said Chief Technology Officer Zack Webb. “We received nearly 50k in one hour and are simply not equipped or staffed to handle that volume of calls.”

According to the Knoxville Chamber, two of Knox County’s largest call centers reported receiving an average of 12,000 to 25,000 calls a day.

The KCHD Hotline was created to answer questions from the public about COVID-19. Officials said, as vaccines become available, the handful of employees staffing that line have also begun helping schedule vaccination appointments and call volume goes up exponentially when those are open.

KCHD reported an instance where an individual called the hotline 15 minutes before the registration opened in an attempt to keep KCHD staff on the line to reserve an appointment at 11 a.m. and more than 4,000 individuals were on the health department’s COVID-19 Information webpage just before 11 a.m. waiting for the registration link to go live.

“We are pleased that people in the community are so eager to get the vaccine,” said Senior Director and Public Health Officer Dr. Martha Buchanan. “But we continue to ask for patience as we work through the best way to notify people of available vaccines. Our employees are doing valuable work answering constituent calls and providing important information regarding COVID-19. We want you to call them, but we also ask you to remember how many of them there are answering those calls.”

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said, even if the county did have enough staff to answer the large volume of calls, they can’t make appointments to administer vaccines they don’t have.

“The fact remains, there were only 1,000 appointments to be given. We will get more vaccine, but we are at the mercy of delivery from the state who is at the mercy of delivery from the federal government,” Jacobs said.

Tennessee continues to be a nationwide leader in the number of vaccines distributed per capita.

