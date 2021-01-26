KCS: West High to go virtual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools announced Tuesday that West High School would be transitioning to online learning beginning Wednesday, January 27.

Students at the school will be virtually learning for eight school days and are expected to return back to in-person learning Feb 8.

KCS said the move comes due to student attendance.

— Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) January 26, 2021

