KCS: West High to go virtual

Knox County Schools announced Tuesday that West High School would be transitioning to online learning beginning Wednesday, January 27.
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Students at the school will be virtually learning for eight school days and are expected to return back to in-person learning Feb 8.

KCS said the move comes due to student attendance.

