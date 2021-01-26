Advertisement

Kentucky governor says state will be fastest in US to vaccinate teachers

File photo
File photo(KGNS)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said by the end of the first week of February all teachers in the state will have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

“The myth that COVID doesn’t happen in or around schools is a myth,” Beshear said. “That’s one of the reasons that our schools work so hard and they do a good job of trying to protect students and staff.”

According to Beshear, Kentucky is the only state in the country prioritizing educators this way.

Beshear said every K-12 staffer who wants to be vaccinated will be accommodated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Robert Livingston says he reeled in this giant paddlefish at Cherokee Lake
Record-breaking catch? Man believes he broke record for largest paddlefish caught in Cherokee Lake
Dakota Surrett
Explosive devices recovered, man arrested in WonderWorks parking lot
Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill

Latest News

The brand said they resumed limited production after implementing safety measures in order to...
Peeps coming back for Easter after pausing operations due to COVID-19
Abbott and an image of a truck that appears similar to the one who may be driving.
Alcoa Police searching for domestic assault suspect
Since the start of the contest, nearly $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded to...
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offering college scholarships
Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 99,583 passengers screened. In Tennessee, the rate...
TSA firearm discoveries at Tenn. airports nearly triple national rate in 2020