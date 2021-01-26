Kentucky governor says state will be fastest in US to vaccinate teachers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WVLT) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said by the end of the first week of February all teachers in the state will have received the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

“The myth that COVID doesn’t happen in or around schools is a myth,” Beshear said. “That’s one of the reasons that our schools work so hard and they do a good job of trying to protect students and staff.”

According to Beshear, Kentucky is the only state in the country prioritizing educators this way.

Beshear said every K-12 staffer who wants to be vaccinated will be accommodated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.