Mild afternoon ahead of rain to some snow showers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We can now enjoy the warmer air that came in with Monday’s rain and storms. Although it’s a brief window of warmer and dry, because a cold front brings rain back into our area Wednesday and drives down temperatures to change to some snow in our area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is foggy with puddles, but warming a bit while you slept. We’re starting the day in the upper 50s, which is actually 10 degrees above the average high already!

Clouds are breaking up and briefly clearing, but that makes for a nice afternoon. We’re topping out around 64 degrees. It’s also a breezy day, with a Southwesterly wind up to 15 mph at times. Clouds start slowly increasing again this evening.

Tonight is mostly cloudy, with spotty to scattered light rain showers, and a low of 41 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Snow potential Wednesday to Thursday. (WVLT)

The next quick-moving system swings through Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, but this time it’s a cold front.

Wednesday starts out with spotty rain but the afternoon comes with the main line moving in, after a high of 56 degrees. The valley sticks with rain on into Wednesday night, but then spotty snow is possible with a drop to 29 degrees. The colder air reaches the higher elevations soon, so the Plateau to Tennessee, Kentucky line and Smokies all can see snowfall Wednesday evening through Wednesday night. The best coverage of our area in rain to some snow is Wednesday afternoon at 80%, then the showers are more scattered through Wednesday when we see some spots of snow develop in the Valley.

This leaves Thursday very chilly, with a morning low of 29 degrees and then an afternoon near 40 degrees. The last couple of snow showers will be left in the mountains early, with more afternoon sunshine.

Temperatures starts to rebound back to “normal” going into the weekend, but more showers arrive late Sunday and a change to some snow showers is on track for early next week as well. Yet again, this looks like a mostly higher elevation snow, but we’ll keep you updated!

8-day forecast (WVLT)

