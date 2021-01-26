Advertisement

Morristown police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

The missing 16-year-old boy was last seen at his residence Sunday.
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Morristown Police Department is asking for the public’s help regarding a missing 16-year-old boy.

16-year-old Federico Vega Olvera was last seen as his residence on Sunday, Jan. 24 around 10:30 a.m. in North Morristown.

Olvera is described as a 5′3 White male, weighing around 160 pounds. Olvera may be wearing a red hoodie and face mask riding a red bicycle.

Anyone with information concerning Olvera’s whereabouts is asked to contact MPD through the dispatch center at 423-585-2701.

