Morristown police searching for missing 16-year-old

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Morristown Police Department are on the search for a missing 16-year-old.

According to MPD, Frederico Vega Olvera was last seen at his home in Morristown on Sunday morning.

Police said Olvera is 5′3″ and weighs about 160 pounds. He is believed to be wearing a red hoodie and face mask. Officials said he may possibly be riding a red bicycle.

Anyone with information regarding the missing teen is asked to call authorities at 423-585-2701.

