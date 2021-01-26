Advertisement

Nokian Tyres to add 150 jobs at Tennessee factory

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAYTON, Tenn. (AP) — Nokian Tyres says it plans to add 150 jobs in the first half of this year at its Tennessee factory.

The Finland-based company says that it is looking for workers at its Dayton facility in mixing, tire production, maintenance and logistics areas, and those interested in general factory overhead and quality control.

Nokian says the additional workers will help the factory expand from two shifts to four in an effort to meet rising demand in North America.

The factory opened in fall 2019. Nokian plans to hire about 400 employees by 2023 in Dayton and ultimately manufacture up to 4 million tires annually there.

