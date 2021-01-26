One killed, another injured in Knox County shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Monday night shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

The sheriff’s office said the incident occurred in the 1400 block of Aldenwood Lane.

The injured victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to KCSO, the investigation is in the preliminary stages and more information will be provided.

