Advertisement

Peeps coming back for Easter after pausing operations due to COVID-19

The brand said they resumed limited production after implementing safety measures in order to...
The brand said they resumed limited production after implementing safety measures in order to meet the demand for Easter.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Peeps will return to store shelves this spring after pausing operations due to the pandemic.

Last September, Peeps announced they were temporarily suspending production of its candy brands to protect its plant workers from the coronavirus.

Holiday-themed Peeps were noticeably missing from store shelves during Halloween, Christmas and will not return before Valentine’s Day.

The brand said they resumed limited production after implementing safety measures in order to meet the demand for Easter.

In anticipation of the return, Peeps has released new flavors including Hot Tamales.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Robert Livingston says he reeled in this giant paddlefish at Cherokee Lake
Record-breaking catch? Man believes he broke record for largest paddlefish caught in Cherokee Lake
Dakota Surrett
Explosive devices recovered, man arrested in WonderWorks parking lot
Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill

Latest News

File photo
Kentucky governor says state will be fastest in US to vaccinate teachers
Abbott and an image of a truck that appears similar to the one who may be driving.
Alcoa Police searching for domestic assault suspect
Since the start of the contest, nearly $300,000 in college scholarships have been awarded to...
Alzheimer’s Foundation of America offering college scholarships
Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 99,583 passengers screened. In Tennessee, the rate...
TSA firearm discoveries at Tenn. airports nearly triple national rate in 2020