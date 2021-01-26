Peeps coming back for Easter after pausing operations due to COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Peeps will return to store shelves this spring after pausing operations due to the pandemic.

Last September, Peeps announced they were temporarily suspending production of its candy brands to protect its plant workers from the coronavirus.

Holiday-themed Peeps were noticeably missing from store shelves during Halloween, Christmas and will not return before Valentine’s Day.

The brand said they resumed limited production after implementing safety measures in order to meet the demand for Easter.

In anticipation of the return, Peeps has released new flavors including Hot Tamales.

