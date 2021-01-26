Advertisement

Police investigating human remains found at Mud Island Park

Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC
Memphis Police Department vehicle / Source: WMC(WVLT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police are investigating after human remains were discovered at Mud Island Park in Memphis, Tennessee.

A landscaping crew removing tall brush on the south end of the island found bones while working Saturday and reported the discovery, Memphis police said in a statement. After confirming the bones were human, investigators returned to the area on Sunday to look for evidence, police said.

Investigators told WMC-TV that they don’t know the person’s gender, race, or cause of death and they are trying to determine how the remains got there and how long they have been there.

Mud Island Park sits in the Mississippi River near downtown Memphis and is a popular destination for tourists and local residents.

