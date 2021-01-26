Advertisement

Postpone your Appalachian Trail hike, conservancy group says

Hikers are being told to postpone plans to hike the entire length of the Appalachian Trail this year due to COVID-19.
International Appalachian Trail Signage
International Appalachian Trail Signage(Daveson Perez)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Hikers are being told to postpone plans to hike the entire length of the Appalachian Trail this year due to COVID-19.

The Asheville Citizen Times reports the Appalachian Trail Conservancy made the suggestion because it feels the pandemic makes long-distance hikes unsafe.

Morgan Sommerville, regional director for the conservancy, says that as long as the pandemic continues, while vaccines aren’t widely available and there’s been no all-clear signs from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the conservancy is recommending against long-distance hikes on the trail.

The Appalachian Trail runs through 14 states from Georgia to Maine and covers 2,193 miles.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Health officials said the new strain could be more dangerous because it could be more...
New strain of COVID-19 found in Tennessee, TDH confirms
One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
A clear face mask from Mtek3D
Knoxville company creates clear, reusable masks
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19

Latest News

Cloudy skies as showers move through.
Stormy late Monday night, more rain Wednesday & Sunday
Emergency field hospital built in NC
Field hospital in North Carolina easing medical facility burden amid COVID crisis
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign
15-year-old dies after fight in Louisiana Walmart, 4 girls arrested
HBO reportedly developing “Harry Potter” TV series