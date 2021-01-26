Advertisement

Senate, House Dems introduce bills to raise minimum wage to $15

Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal...
Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25, to $15 by 2025.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Democrats in the House and the Senate on Tuesday proposed legislation to move the federal minimum wage, currently $7.25, to $15 by 2025.

In the House bill, the wage would increase to $9.50 when it goes into effect, if passed and signed by the president. It would move to $11 in one year, $12.50 in 2023, $14 in 2024 and $15 in 2025.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead, another in critical condition in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill, Knoxville police say
“We are devastated and heartbroken” Knoxville restaurant owner speaks out after deadly shooting
Jaxson Green, 11, ended up in the cardiac intensive care unit, where doctors diagnosed him with...
‘My worst nightmare’: Mother speaks after 11-year-old son suffers heart problems due to COVID-19
Robert Livingston says he reeled in this giant paddlefish at Cherokee Lake
Record-breaking catch? Man believes he broke record for largest paddlefish caught in Cherokee Lake
Dakota Surrett
Explosive devices recovered, man arrested in WonderWorks parking lot
Knoxville police responding to shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill
Knoxville police identify victims, suspect in shooting at Cazzy’s Corner Grill

Latest News

If both sides can't come to terms, Democrats may pursue a rare and controversial legislative...
Biden more bullish on vaccines, open to 1.5 million daily shot goal
The University of Tennessee campus
UT identifies COVID-19 cluster at sorority house
Disney Parks' Jungle Cruise rides are getting a revamp, as shown in this concept art.
Disney revamping Jungle Cruise ride, addressing depictions of indigenous people
.
Kobe Bryant remembered one year after fatal crash