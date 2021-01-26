Suspect arrested after 7-hour standoff on Ococee Trail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department said a man was taken into custody and will have a mental evaluation after a disturbance at a residence in the 3300 block of Ocoee Trail Tuesday morning.

Police said they responded to the residence around 9 a.m. and tried to make contact with a man, who refused to come to the door or communicate. Investigators said, according to records, the man had multiple outstanding warrants including one for aggravated assault that occurred in December 2020.

Units, including crisis negotiators, responded to the home to remove the man safely, and at around 4 p.m., police said he was taken into custody after seven hours.

KPD said the man will be taken to the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility to be booked on outstanding warrants with a pending mental evaluation.

